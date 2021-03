I got the full amount for the third stimulus check. ($5,600 for a family of 4)

I just did my taxes for the 2020 year and an online calculator shows that I would have gotten $4,000 less if I had filed my taxes at in February.

Generally, the IRS is well known for collecting all the money it is owed.

So I want to know, am I going to have to pay that $4,000 back when I file my 2021 taxes? Or did my laziness really just net me $4,000?