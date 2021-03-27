0

How is it possible for someone to email me a check for services and I I return go to the bank and cash it

Improve this question
New contributor
Deborah Dunn is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Do you need to physically visit the bank? If someone takes pictures of the front and back of the check you can probably deposit it via your bank's mobile app. Otherwise, if you want something you can deposit at a branch, you probably want them to snail mail it. – Justin Cave 1 hour ago
0

One way is to have the person sending you the check take pictures of the front and back of the check and then email them to you. Print the pictures out and use your bank's mobile app to deposit them.

If you need to physically walk into a bank with a paper check then there's no practical way to do what you're asking.

That being said there are much easier ways to do all of this these days, of course. Why would someone email you a check when they could use any number of apps to transfer it to you?

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Deborah Dunn is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.