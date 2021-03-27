My hubby owns a house we rent. The tenants are great but hubby is taking a cash flow loss (less than $400/mo) but the equity is rising nicely... (14% last year, 54% over the last 5). I want him to easily pay off or pay down the mortgage I'm carrying on my house so he'll be comfortable if/when I keel over. He's 52 years old and I'm also concerned about capital gains, which I worry he'll get hit with inheritance taxes since my house is worth over a mil.