I am currently working as Senior Software Engineer in Berlin and getting paid 75k Euros. I have got this offer from Facebook London as a E5 engineer. Now i have to make a decision whether this is a good move seeing the current situation in all prospective. I have been living in Berlin past 1.5 years. My wife is also working as QE in a company in Berlin. If we move she need to leave her job and find a new one in London. I donot hold any other offer expect Facebook. I am due to get a promotion in my current company which will improve my compensation to lets say 85k. But that will happen by end of this year. Will it be advantageous to move to London or should i continue to work in Germany and grow here?