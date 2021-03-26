My fiancé has been seeing a PTSD therapist for about five weeks, paying out of pocket for the sessions until her medicare deductible was met so she would be covered.

We just got a call from the therapist telling us that, miraculously, we now have to switch to medicaid for them to 'continue covering the sessions' now that our medicare deductible is met.

We really can't afford to keep paying out of pocket for these sessions, and had only budgeted for one deductible. Are we now going to have to pay out of pocket until a second deductible is met?