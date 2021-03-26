0

I have a UK day work and also do some freelance stuff. I will start to work as a freelance for a Swiss university and for a Canadian organisation. I will invoice them in CHF and USD respectively as agreed.

I wonder whether it would be better to use my Revolut USD and CHF accounts, or just my GBP bank account, so I will receive the money in GBP.

What option is better? My understanding is that by using Revolut I will have better exchange rates, but perhaps there is a downside that I am not seeing.

Thanks

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.