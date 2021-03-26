I have a UK day work and also do some freelance stuff. I will start to work as a freelance for a Swiss university and for a Canadian organisation. I will invoice them in CHF and USD respectively as agreed.

I wonder whether it would be better to use my Revolut USD and CHF accounts, or just my GBP bank account, so I will receive the money in GBP.

What option is better? My understanding is that by using Revolut I will have better exchange rates, but perhaps there is a downside that I am not seeing.

