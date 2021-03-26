Banks are businesses. The bottom-line goal of any business is to generate profits for shareholders/owners.

Banks generate revenue through various means, but largely from making loans to other bank customers and charging interest on top of the loan amount. Banks can't loan fictional money - that cash comes from others' accounts. They then share a certain percentage of the interest with their customers.

However, every account, big or small, cause a bank to incur expenses in order to maintain it: capital investments in branch locations/technology, paying people to answer the phone when you call, etc. Expenses are paid for by the revenues generated by the bank's product and service offerings (see above).

Where minimum balance comes in: taking into account the ideas above, it logically follows that the bank stands to make less money on smaller accounts. Even if you have a small amount of money in the account, they still have to pay the employees the same amount to answer the phones for you when you call, pay to keep the lights on in the branch that you'd like to visit, etc. As such, a minimum balance figure is set at a particular amount where they are likely to break even (and then some) on your specific account. A minimum balance fee charged when the total balance dips below this threshold helps offset the cost of having that account on the books when the bank can't exactly make enough money on the balance in the account to justify providing those services to you.

Depending on the jurisdiction, there are also certain regulatory figures a bank must meet to avoid fines/lawsuits/etc. and continue to make loans and, consequentially, generate revenue. Smaller accounts usually hurt the bank's goals in this realm, so they have this incentive as well to encourage customers to keep larger balances.

It's worth noting that, in 2021, there are banks that do not enforce minimum balance rules and will allow you to keep any amount, no matter how small, in an account. For the most part, these institutions generally operate mostly/all online and do not incur the same capital investment and operating expenses as a traditional brick-and-mortar organization would.

Investopedia has an easy-to-understand article on minimum balances.