So my friend has a company that seeks investments from friends and family (possibly other acquaintances too). They invest these funds into stocks, etfs, derivatives, etc using their patented algorithms and constantly learning more. Let's say they guarantee a 10% return per year. (I asked and they said they tested their algorithms over years with dummy transactions and even in the last 2 years with actual money and they make more than 10%).

So, assuming they know and can deliver, they'll need to send me some forms for taxes. (He said it will be treated as a Capital Injection.)

From my side, if I invest $10000 and hold the stock for more than a year, will I be taxed Long Term Capital Gain rate on the yield ($1000) or will it be short term gain/ordinary income? How can I optimize taxes in this investment?

The company is based out of Puerto Rico and I am based out of California, United States.