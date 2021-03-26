0

If I take coins to the coin counter in a bank and don't have an account with them, can they give me half the amount worth and then refuse to give me back my change to go somewhere else?

That completely depends on the circumstances.

If their T&Cs say that they charge a fee for counting coins, e. g. when they are over a certain amount or number, then sure, this is lawful.

If the fee depends on whether you are a customer with them or not, and they clearly say so, as well.

If you weren't aware of that fee and they already started processing the coins before you was aware about that fee, they might not be able to stop the process.

If the bank promised to give you the full value of your change, and then intentionally failed to fulfill that promise, then that's fraud, which is a crime.

