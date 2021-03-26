That completely depends on the circumstances.

If their T&Cs say that they charge a fee for counting coins, e. g. when they are over a certain amount or number, then sure, this is lawful.

If the fee depends on whether you are a customer with them or not, and they clearly say so, as well.

If you weren't aware of that fee and they already started processing the coins before you was aware about that fee, they might not be able to stop the process.