I have been experimenting with splitting transactions so posted a question about it on this forum. The answer I received did the trick and I can now split transactions just fine. The trouble I'm facing is that I now have to correct the errors I created while experimenting. For instance, the month of February has been reconciled and one of the messy split transactions was on 2/10. My solution was to delete that transaction completely and re-enter it using the correct split method. Gnucash won't let me do that. Here's how it goes:

I start a new transaction and change the date to 2/10. Press Tab. Enter "Debit" in the Num field. Press Tab. Enter the Payee name in the Description field. Press Tab. Leave Account column blank since I'm going to split this transaction. Press Tab. In the Withdrawal column I enter the amount of the transaction. Press Tab twice and enter "Split" in the Notes field. Click the "Split" button in the header menu and then click on the Description field in the drop-down ledger lines. Enter a description of the first split. Press Tab. Choose the target account for the first split. Press Tab twice.......

And the entire new transaction simply disappears. What gives? I'm doing something really wrong. Any ideas?