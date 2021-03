I am going through my investment history, but there are a lot of option trades that don't make sense. For example, in 2009, "OZC Jan 22 2011 25.0 Put" was the $25 put for QQQ expiring in 2011. I was able to find this one with trial and error, but how can I find the underlying for all of them in general?

I am looking for someplace that I can lookup OZC and find that it corresponds to QQQ.