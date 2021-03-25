I have 2 siblings for a total of 3 of us. My father lived in a home worth $300,000. However, we inherited 2 million split 3 ways. My brother wants the property, and buy us out. When thinking it over and researching, I mostly see people dividing it three ways and then paying out the siblings... so in this case he would pay out $200,000 total, 100k to each sibling. But he will own the home (which holds his 100k portion)

So my math brain kicks in and so I’m thinking if it’s split 3 ways... he theoretically gets 100k of his share from the property (yes, it’s still IN the property) and after buying us out he will be theoretically negative 100k. (100k-200k= -100k) But say he immediately sells the house for 300k. He would then be up 200k (-100k + 300k = 200k) which would essentially doubling his portion of the property.

Is that how it could work? Or is my thinking about it way off?