I have an HSA account that I currently have setup through my employer to do that max bi-weekly contribution possible, however, I have recently had some medical issues come up, and I have nearly drained the account.

I have a CT scan coming up on Monday, and I'd like to use the HSA to pay for it so I get those sweet, sweet tax benefits, but I won't have enough money in it to do so.

Is there a way for me to put some money that I have in a savings account into the HSA and still get the tax benefits? And if so, then do I have to lower my bi-weekly contribution?

Or would it be better for me to do some sort of reimbursement from the HSA (not 100% sure how that works) after a bit when there is enough in the HSA to cover the reimbursement?