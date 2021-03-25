I have a SAAS product I'm about to release and I'm wondering how I should be pricing it. I have users across the globe, and I'm already planning to provide it cheaply ($5/mo), but I'm not sure if this will be too expensive for my Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia traffic (35% of total), any recommendations?
Reduce Subscription Pricing for Low Income Countries? i.e. Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, etc
