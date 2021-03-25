0

The meme stocks have me thinking about the exchange backend. What happens when a market maker / money maker has an extreme position in a stock that is now unsupported by shares, just derivatives and loans on short positions and during a long drawn out fight with retail is bankrupt during the squeeze to eventually cover their position? How might that affect the retail shareholders who legitimately sell with million + profits per holder? How do the brokerages of the retail shareholders get the money to cover the settling positions in retail?

With billions of potential losses, no rescue loans, the investment market maker would liquidate their other positions, pushing the overall market down quickly to help cover, but what then? The market dumps, the market maker goes bankrupt, the meme stock rises....will the retail shareholders accounts settle with the profits or?

Improve this question
New contributor
RetailInvestor is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Just curious... Has anyone ever heard of the market dumping because a market maker got into trouble due to a long drawn out fight with retail? Market makers can hedge. With the meme stocks, it was the hedge funds who were shorting who were pushed to the brink. – Bob Baerker 13 mins ago

Your Answer

RetailInvestor is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.