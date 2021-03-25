A bank robbery would rarely rob every last dime, so the bank will still have some money; and typically they could also relocate cash from other nearby branches. The overall loss is usually covered by insurance anyway.

However, after a robbery, the crime scene will be locked down for potentially days, and then the bank might need to repair things that got broken or shot, clean up (blood?), etc.; I wouldn’t expect the robbed branch to reopen for at least a week.

You are obviously better of driving to another ATM or branch.