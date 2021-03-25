This question has been living in my mind without an answer for a pretty decent while and im just wondering, Can you withdraw from a bank that has been "Robbed"? Or would law enforcement keep it shut down until more money went to the bank?
How can you withdraw money from a bank that has no money? – Bob Baerker 45 mins ago
wouldnt they have a bakup safe? – Joseph Casey 41 mins ago
1One word; credit. I guess two words; credit and insurance. – quid 40 mins ago
It's your question. Make up your mind as to whether only some cash was stolen from the bank or all of it stolen. Pick one, you'll have your answer. :->) – Bob Baerker 17 mins ago
A bank robbery would rarely rob every last dime, so the bank will still have some money; and typically they could also relocate cash from other nearby branches. The overall loss is usually covered by insurance anyway.
However, after a robbery, the crime scene will be locked down for potentially days, and then the bank might need to repair things that got broken or shot, clean up (blood?), etc.; I wouldn’t expect the robbed branch to reopen for at least a week.
You are obviously better of driving to another ATM or branch.
In the US, at least, I have the impression that bank robberies are kept pretty quiet as to not encourage copycats. In the 80's and 90's in LA multiple banks were robbed every day. Part of that, is getting the bank open quickly. Most bank robberies involve only threats of violence, often the robbers have no weapon, just a note. I think in a lot of cases these robberies happen without the awareness of other customers. Most are not like "Heat" or "Bonnie and Clyde". – JimmyJames 28 mins ago