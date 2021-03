Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 52 mins ago. Improve this question

Is there a website I can go to check the ex-dividend conventions different countries follow? For example, it looks like for Australia it is either 1 or 7 ex-div days based on whether the security is domestically traded or not.

Just looking to gather more information on a bunch of diff countries like (including but not limited to) Germany, Singapore, Austria, South Africa, Sweden etc