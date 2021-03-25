2

I just went to morningstar.de and had a look at the current exchange rates:

enter image description here

I was expecting that

(EUR->USD) * (USD->EUR) ≈ 1

Only approximately, because we only have 5 decimals here. But for those 5 decimals, I expected the closest match.

(USD->EUR) = 1 / (EUR->USD) = 1 / 1.1811 = 0.8466683600033866 ≈ 0.8467 (was 0.8466)
(CAD->EUR) = 1 / (EUR->CAD) = 1 / 1.4847 = 0.673536741429245  ≈ 0.6735 (was 0.6734)
(GBP->CAD) = 1 / (CAD->GBP) = 1 / 0.5815 = 1.7196904557179706 ≈ 1.7197 (was 1.7193)

The difference is never super high, but it is higher than necessary. Why is that the case?

If the pair-wise difference was higher, would it be possible to use this to gain money (e.g. something like triangular arbitrage)?

4
  • 1
    FX dealers also need to eat. – Rodrigo de Azevedo 37 mins ago
  • 1
    "would it be possible to use this to gain money" I suspect you'll find that all the abitrage opportunities are already taken and it's pretty much only possible to lose money. – David Schwartz 14 mins ago
  • @RodrigodeAzevedo I guess the product (x->y)*(y->x) has to be <= 1. If it ever is bigger, than people can abuse it (even if it's just slightly). However, most of the time there are fees and there has to be a "true" exchange rate. My question is about the true exchange rate. – Martin Thoma 13 mins ago
  • @DavidSchwartz "I suspect you'll find that all the abitrage opportunities are already taken" - I didn't ask if I can do it. I'm asking if it is in general possible and how it would/does work for currency pairs. For triplets, I know it and I understand it. – Martin Thoma 12 mins ago

