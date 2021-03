I heard about Backdoor Roth IRA, and Mega backdoor Roth contributions. Are they one and the same? Or are they different?

I ask because I know some folks who work for a big tech company in the US that apparently offers both as options, and they seem to distinguish between these two ways to maximize your contributions to retirement. Moreover, they seem to claim that you don't have to choose and that you can do both.

What are the differences between them? And can you actually do both?