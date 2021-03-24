I'm working on filing my 2020 taxes (married filing jointly) and realized that I will owe about $5000 due to reducing 401k contributions last year.

I researched and found that it may be possible for me to open a traditional IRA and contribute up to $6000 before the filing deadline and deduct it, except that my AGI is too high.

The primary earner in my household is my spouse and I have been considering quitting my job anyway, so I am wondering:

If I quit my job, will I qualify to deduct traditional IRA contributions on by 2020 tax return since I will no longer have an employer sponsored 401k?