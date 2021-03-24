0

I'm using Gnucash to keep track of my personal finances and am new to the program. I've been trying to learn how to split a transaction and it simply isn't working. Here's what I've done so far:

  1. I enter the transaction and amount without splitting. Press Enter.
  2. I highlight the transaction and press the "Split" button on top of the page. This expands the transaction showing multiple lines below it.
  3. Using the first expanded line I enter the first split description, tab, choose the appropriate account, tab, enter the split amount, then tab to the next description line. I repeat the process until all the splits are entered.
  4. Press Enter.

And then my transaction completely disappears.

Needless to say, I'm very frustrated and really need some help.

Thanks.

John

