I'm using Gnucash to keep track of my personal finances and am new to the program. I've been trying to learn how to split a transaction and it simply isn't working. Here's what I've done so far:
- I enter the transaction and amount without splitting. Press Enter.
- I highlight the transaction and press the "Split" button on top of the page. This expands the transaction showing multiple lines below it.
- Using the first expanded line I enter the first split description, tab, choose the appropriate account, tab, enter the split amount, then tab to the next description line. I repeat the process until all the splits are entered.
- Press Enter.
And then my transaction completely disappears.
Needless to say, I'm very frustrated and really need some help.
Thanks.
John