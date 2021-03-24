I'm using Gnucash to keep track of my personal finances and am new to the program. I've been trying to learn how to split a transaction and it simply isn't working. Here's what I've done so far:

I enter the transaction and amount without splitting. Press Enter. I highlight the transaction and press the "Split" button on top of the page. This expands the transaction showing multiple lines below it. Using the first expanded line I enter the first split description, tab, choose the appropriate account, tab, enter the split amount, then tab to the next description line. I repeat the process until all the splits are entered. Press Enter.

And then my transaction completely disappears.

Needless to say, I'm very frustrated and really need some help.

Thanks.

John