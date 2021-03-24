Sounds like a dumb question, but hear me out.

The stock market averages about 10% each year (depends on how you measure but about 8% - 10%). Which means it should be easier to make money than lose money, because buying random stocks and random times (assuming you can always buy/sell at market price) should average you about 10% each year.

And yet an estimated ~80% of people lose money in the stock market. How is this possible? "Because people buy high and sell low" is not a valid argument because its really hard to time peaks. You can imagine trying to make money by shorting the SPX on peaks, which is pretty hard compared to just buying.

So whats going on?