Would someone be so kind to please answer me on two different questions:

First: I'm aware tender offer has something to do with getting the stocks directly from shareholders, according to some ratio, e.g. % of total value of stock with respect to the quantity of stocks. E.g. If ratio is lets say 80% then this would mean for the value of stocks e.g. 100M of whatever currency (note: value of stocks and NOT quantity!), the buyer/lender/investor funds 80M of funding. This seems to be involved in a term "tender offer" but what I don't understand, as asked in the title of message, what is a difference, if any, "Tender Offer" and "Tender & Offer" ?

Second: Are there any firms, preferably within Europe, that help with tender offers and go in touch with the actual shareholders? Could you list few? I'm not referring to just professional appointment setters but firms with the actual experiences in locating and communicating with shareholders.

Thank you a lot!