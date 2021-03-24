2

I work for company C and in my contract I have information that I can't by any company stocks, because it will be insider trading. However, there is an ETF which tracks an index 1:1 to which my company belongs (there are 20 companies in this index, almost equally distributed).

  1. If I buy this ETF is it will be considered insider trading or break the rule in my contract?

  2. If yes, then what should I do if I bought this ETF a few weeks before my company started to belong to that index and now I have this ETF with my company?

First of all, insider trading is only illegal when you have material, non-public information that affects your trading decision. So if you do not have any pertinent information that could be considered the reason for your trade (i.e. you're making one-off trades and not part of a systematic trading program) then you'd be fine.

As to whether it's a violation of your company contract, read the contract. If it only mentions company stock itself (and probably derivatives, but ETFs are not derivatives) then you should be fine. I strongly suspect that buying (or keeping) an ETF that holds your company's stock would not be a problem.

