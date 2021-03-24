I work for company C and in my contract I have information that I can't by any company stocks, because it will be insider trading. However, there is an ETF which tracks an index 1:1 to which my company belongs (there are 20 companies in this index, almost equally distributed).
If I buy this ETF is it will be considered insider trading or break the rule in my contract?
If yes, then what should I do if I bought this ETF a few weeks before my company started to belong to that index and now I have this ETF with my company?