First of all, insider trading is only illegal when you have material, non-public information that affects your trading decision. So if you do not have any pertinent information that could be considered the reason for your trade (i.e. you're making one-off trades and not part of a systematic trading program) then you'd be fine.

As to whether it's a violation of your company contract, read the contract. If it only mentions company stock itself (and probably derivatives, but ETFs are not derivatives) then you should be fine. I strongly suspect that buying (or keeping) an ETF that holds your company's stock would not be a problem.