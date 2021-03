As per info available, Lease Incentive is some benefit offered by Lessor to attract Lessee to enter in a lease: source

Still, some Lessees report Lease Incentive Obligations as Liability on Balance Sheet. Example - WAVE Life Sciences Ltd 10-k: 10-K report

I think "Lease Incentive Obligations" is an accounting adjustment and not a real obligation for Lessee as Lease Incentive is benefit for Lessee not a charge/obligation. But, I am not able to understand this with accounting proof.