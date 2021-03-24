What happens if I keep cash sent to me instead of keeping a portion of it and returning the rest to an address in the United States? They have my address but no other information that I can recall. They did not ask me to send them a card or deposit into my account. I was told to keep $100.00 and return the rest of the cash to them.
1You said that they “sent” you $5000, but that they have “no other information” than your address. Did they mail you a check? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 41 mins ago
1I’m voting to close this question because 1. It's a scam. 2. It's a scam. 3. This question is about legal matters and not a fit for this site. 4. It's a scam. – BobbyScon 41 mins ago
1@BobbyScon This is on-topic, but if you want to suggest a duplicate question, feel free. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 40 mins ago
How do you know this person? – Nosjack 32 mins ago
1Does this answer your question? Scamming a scammer? – mhoran_psprep 30 mins ago
Ok, If they sent you the money, then its your money, you can do anything with it. Once someone sends it to your address (Keep in mind your exact address and not anyone elses) Then you can keep the money, But just in case, I would take it to your local bank and see if you can have that money.
It's not nearly that simple. Scammers will either be sending you stolen money (e.g. counterfeit check) or non-existent money (e.g. completely fake check). In neither of those cases will you get to keep anything. – glibdud 10 mins ago
Yes, as i said, take it to the bank. – Joseph Casey 6 mins ago