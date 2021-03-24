I would like to help out my dad. I apologize since I have no idea about credit cards.

So my dad has lots of money, no financial problems whatsoever. He has an AMEX credit card with no pre-set spending limit.

We vacationed to Amsterdam. My dad tried to purchase jewelry on his credit card worth $15,000. After a few minutes, the bank called to talk to my dad. My dad confirmed his identity and gave his details. Still there was no word. We waiting inside the jewelry store the entire time, waiting for an approval/decline. After 77 minutes of waiting in total, AMEX finally decided to approve the purchase.

When we got back from vacation, my dad wrote AMEX to ask for an apology. However, AMEX justified the long wait time. They said the human authorizer needed to make sure there was no fraud going on and that my dad had the ability to pay for the purchase, because the $15,000 purchase was the single biggest purchase he had made on his credit card for the last 10 years. AMEX said they had to really make sure that my dad's financial details and history could support the $15,000 purchase. But I think the human authorizer was just negligent at his job. 77 minutes to decide whether or not to approve/decline a credit card transaction, really?

My question is, does AMEX have a point? Does my dad have no right to an apology from them?