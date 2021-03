The SEC requires stock brokers to regularly publish an "order routing report" †. I see that Robinhood has published its report for Q4 2020: RHS SEC Rule 606 and 607 Disclosure. What are retail investors supposed to do with this information? Is it useful in any way?

† References: 17 CFR § 242.605 - Disclosure of order execution information, and SEC Adopts Rules That Increase Information Brokers Must Provide to Investors on Order Handling.