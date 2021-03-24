0

I have been considering purchasing a car. There are two methods I use to pay for it:

Method 1: The advertised price is $6,000 but there is a “Zero Percent Finance” offer that the shop has advertised, requiring to pay a 10% deposit followed by 18 monthly payments each of $300.

Method 2 Although the advertised price is $6,000, the salesman has indicated he might be willing to “do a deal” for only $5,400 if I can pay cash. My bank has agreed to lend me enough ($5,400) to purchase this TV and is offering me an 18-month loan with a fixed rate of 6% per annum. The loan is repayable in 18 equal monthly instalments.

How do I figure out which options work out to be cheaper? I think this involves annuity calculations? I worked out the second method to be $314.45 monthly payments after searching up a formula, but I'm not sure if it is right.

Improve this question
New contributor
Jack Riley is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Jack Riley is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.