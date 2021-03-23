0

I made a large online purchase at a large retailer and I noticed sales tax was not charged when checking out. When I checked my email confirmation, tax also said $0. A few hours later, their customer service sent me an email saying there was a system issue and tax wasn’t charged so they would send me a separate email stating how much tax I would be charged once the item ships. My card was charged for the original amount (no tax) when the item shipped and the item was delivered. Today I received a separate charge on my credit card for only the tax. Can a retailer charge your credit card for only tax after they already charged your card for the item?

