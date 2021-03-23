To trade options, one has to jump a bunch of hoops. They have 5 "levels" and one has to submit a separate application for each, just to be able to trade.

Margin account interface is horrible. E.g. even if one has a simple short position, it's impossible to figure out how much the price can move against you before you get a margin call. Different securities have different margin requirements, but that is not reported in the interface at all.