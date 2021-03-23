I have an account with Merrill and I don't like it because:
To trade options, one has to jump a bunch of hoops. They have 5 "levels" and one has to submit a separate application for each, just to be able to trade.
Margin account interface is horrible. E.g. even if one has a simple short position, it's impossible to figure out how much the price can move against you before you get a margin call. Different securities have different margin requirements, but that is not reported in the interface at all.
For short positions, borrowing costs change daily but they are not displayed clearly, only when one opens the position.
Are there better alternatives?