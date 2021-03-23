0

So I recently got into stocks and was trading on ameritrade. I went in with just a little money to play around with and try and learn about it, but I forgot to turn off margin trading apparently.

I'm now ~$50 in debt and I'm trying to figure out the best way to pay. I can't pay with online bank transfer because apparently my bank declined a payment and because of that I got my account locked out of it. I spoke to a representative and he said he can not enable it again. I could pay with wire transfer, but I've never done that before and I believe that has to be done in person, and I'm unsure if I will be able to get to my bank to do that.

If I leave the debt in there and the account ends up closing, I assume it affects my credit score in a negative way. Would it be bad to leave this in there, considering it's only a small amount? How bad would this be for my credit exactly?

Thanks for any help.

Improve this question
New contributor
Chris is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Chris is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.