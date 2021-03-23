So I recently got into stocks and was trading on ameritrade. I went in with just a little money to play around with and try and learn about it, but I forgot to turn off margin trading apparently.

I'm now ~$50 in debt and I'm trying to figure out the best way to pay. I can't pay with online bank transfer because apparently my bank declined a payment and because of that I got my account locked out of it. I spoke to a representative and he said he can not enable it again. I could pay with wire transfer, but I've never done that before and I believe that has to be done in person, and I'm unsure if I will be able to get to my bank to do that.

If I leave the debt in there and the account ends up closing, I assume it affects my credit score in a negative way. Would it be bad to leave this in there, considering it's only a small amount? How bad would this be for my credit exactly?

Thanks for any help.