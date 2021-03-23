As a general rule of thumb (and this is a U.S. answer), checks should be good so long as the bank on which they're issued is willing to honor them. (I can imagine the howls of protest from those who don't read further!)

That being said, MOST of the time, you have six months to do something with a check before you run the risk of it not being honored, at most I'd say a year. There has to be some finality to the transaction for the issuing businesses, so at some point between 180 and 365 days from when they issued it, they're likely to void it, making it worthless to you (unless you want to frame and hang it o your wall as soe kind of memento).

Still, one of the questions I have is, why would you hang on to it as a "bond"? As a check, it doesn't earn interest, so what good does it do to hang on to it for some future purpose? If you want to use it as a bond then cash it and buy a bond with it.

I know that sounds a bit smart alecky (grin) but it's an honest answer. I can't think of any good reason for you to delay cashing/depositing the check and then using the proceeds to invest the way you indicate you want to.