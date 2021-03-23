The relationship between money (not money supply/stock) and inflation is straightforward. If you double the amount of cash available in the economy but the output remain the same, the price of everything will, after a while, double (=100 % inflation).

However, what is the relation between money supply and inflation? If you double M1, M2 and M3 while the output remain the same - what happens with the inflation? Please note that there are different kinds of inflation, e.g., inflation for consumable goods, asset inflation (e.g., stocks, real estate) etc.