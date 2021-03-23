0

I’m looking to purchase my new vehicle today and when I finally found one I called the used car dealership to see if it was available. Fast forward I show up test drive, without even asking for price (I saw online $14,995) and decide to run credit. Fast forward again I get approved and they tell me I need to put $2000 down since the price goes up to $16,995 since I am financing however no where on their website or other websites show fine print “cash price”. CarGurus and other websites even show the price $14,995 therefore I’m asking to see if this is even legal to switch the price without me even knowing. I was under the impression of $14,995 and therefore why I ran credit as this was in my price range. This was done in the State of Arizona if that even matters. Thank you!

