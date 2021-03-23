Last night, the VIX, VIX futures & the Nasdaq all rose steadily, and opened in the pre-market with a sharp gap upwards. They continued to rise until about 4:11 am before the VIX alone started a huge plummet that lasted throughout the rest of the day.

How is it possible that the VIX would rise & suddenly start to crash so hard starting at this time when the Fed Chair Powell is speaking 3 times this week, there's an upcoming 7 year note auction, and with all of the bond & speculative uncertainty surrounding the market?

Any insight by way of explanation or what mechanisms could cause such a thing to happen?