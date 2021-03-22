0

How can I demonstrate the performance of an investment that's taxed as ordinary income to one that's taxed at cap gains rates?

I run a small real estate investment fund, focused on flipping properties, and the returns are taxed as ordinary income.

I'm interested in showing our investors a pre-tax ROI that would be comparable to our investment strategy -- if they went with an investment taxed at cap gains. This way they'll be able to more easily evaluate those investments with ours.

I'm struggling with the calculation in red:

enter image description here

Here's what I'm using for cell H30:

=(((1+(((H29-H18)/H18)))^(1/H21))-1)

And here's what I believe I'm incorrectly using for cell H31:

=H30*((1-0.37)/(1-0.2))

Using the example numbers above, at a 37% income tax rate, our investors would receive back:

$20,127 x (1-0.37) = $12,680.01

Now taking this number as a constant (for what an investor would receive back after taxes), the pre-tax amount (with cap gains taxation) would be:

$12,680.01 / (1-0.2) = $15,850.01

However running the investment through compound interest calculators shows me the cap gains rate should be around 13.7% in order to achieve the $15,850.

This is why I believe my calculation for H31 isn't correct.

How can I shape up my equation in H31 to property calculate this and help get the right info in front of investors?

Improve this question
New contributor
user53325 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user53325 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.