How can I demonstrate the performance of an investment that's taxed as ordinary income to one that's taxed at cap gains rates?
I run a small real estate investment fund, focused on flipping properties, and the returns are taxed as ordinary income.
I'm interested in showing our investors a pre-tax ROI that would be comparable to our investment strategy -- if they went with an investment taxed at cap gains. This way they'll be able to more easily evaluate those investments with ours.
I'm struggling with the calculation in red:
Here's what I'm using for cell H30:
=(((1+(((H29-H18)/H18)))^(1/H21))-1)
And here's what I believe I'm incorrectly using for cell H31:
=H30*((1-0.37)/(1-0.2))
Using the example numbers above, at a 37% income tax rate, our investors would receive back:
$20,127 x (1-0.37) = $12,680.01
Now taking this number as a constant (for what an investor would receive back after taxes), the pre-tax amount (with cap gains taxation) would be:
$12,680.01 / (1-0.2) = $15,850.01
However running the investment through compound interest calculators shows me the cap gains rate should be around 13.7% in order to achieve the $15,850.
This is why I believe my calculation for
H31 isn't correct.
How can I shape up my equation in
H31 to property calculate this and help get the right info in front of investors?