So we have some data that is called "Annualized" and I do not believe that is the correct term but I cannot figure out what it should be called.

Example:

Say we get in $10,000 in contracts in the month of January and these contracts will run for say 1 or more years. At this point we are making 10,000 a month for the entire year. Now in February we get $5,000 in contracts so from February on we have $15,000 a month coming in. Now in Mar we get $8,000 in contracts so our new monthly total is $23,000. This goes on month over month and the total is all those months added up. What do we call this.

Numbers represent $1,000

Month         Jan     Feb     Mar     Apr     May     Jun     Jul     Aug     Sep     Oct     Nov     Dec
New contracts 10      5       8       7       9       12      6       3       4       4       3       2
Total Monthly 10      15      23      30      39      51      57      60      64      68      71      73

YTD = 561,000

Our report is calling this "Annualized billable" but my understanding of what Annualized means is basically what that months billing would be for 12 months.

Would the above be considered Annualized or is there another term for this?

