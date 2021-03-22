Hi so I was applying for online jobs and randomly received an email for a Personal Assistant job from JRN Financial Solutions, everything went by super quick and I got the job which I don't feel I was qualified for. I signed the contract and did my first day which I had to create a word letter for investing in Bitcoin. This is the second day and they want me to create a brochure within a week for bitcoin and their website but they also want to send me 1000-3000CAD to purchase bitcoin and receive a 350 dollar commission, they have my bank account number but nothing has been done yet, I can't find anything out about the company besides the website. Is this a scam?