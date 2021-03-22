Hi so I was applying for online jobs and randomly received an email for a Personal Assistant job from JRN Financial Solutions, everything went by super quick and I got the job which I don't feel I was qualified for. I signed the contract and did my first day which I had to create a word letter for investing in Bitcoin. This is the second day and they want me to create a brochure within a week for bitcoin and their website but they also want to send me 1000-3000CAD to purchase bitcoin and receive a 350 dollar commission, they have my bank account number but nothing has been done yet, I can't find anything out about the company besides the website. Is this a scam?
Does this answer your question? Is this a money laundering scam? – Freiheit 9 mins ago
It's a scam. Once you send them bitcoin, the money they sent you gets pulled back, but the money you spent is gone. Cut off all contact with these people and get a new bank account; the one you gave them the information for is compromised. – Shawaron 9 mins ago
Okay thank you, I just opened a brand new account to be safe and put 20 dollars in it, should I still be worried? – Kenny Bevis 8 mins ago
YES YOU SHOULD BE WORRIED. STOP TALKING TO SCAMMERS. The 3000CAD is stolen. You will be used to buy BTC and send it back. When the theft of the 3000CAD and your 350CAD commission is found, your bank will take the money back. You will lose that money from YOUR account. Even if the account has only 20 in it, the bank will still come after you to pay the difference. – Freiheit 2 mins ago
Close your old account. You should probably call your bank and explain the situation so that they can mark it as 'compromised' and ensure that no more transactions occur against it. And be aware that you're now on the 'susceptible to scams' list, so you'll get a lot of solicitations for other scams. Any auto-pay bills you might have will need to be moved to the new account. – Shawaron 1 min ago
