I already have an emergency fund with which I am comfortable with and no debts. The emergency fund is in euros, my local currency.

This question concerns the asset allocation of my investment portfolio. My current asset allocation is 70% Stocks - 25% Bonds - 5% Gold.

I am considering the option of including ~5% Cash in a foreign currency, reducing stocks, bonds and gold accordingly (something around 69% Stocks - 22% Bonds - 4% Gold - 5% Cash). This would be rebalanced yearly along with every other asset in the portfolio.

I have two questions: