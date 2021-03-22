1

From my understanding, "F shares" are created by US broker-dealers to show quotes of foreign securities in USD (source: FAQ on F Shares - OTC Markets). If I know the symbol of an F share, is there a way I can know exactly which foreign underlying security the F share represents? By "exactly", I mean country/exchange/ticker information or even the ISIN of the underlying.

For example, I happen to know that RBGPF is the F share of the London Stock Exchange listing of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (LSE symbol: RB, ISIN: GB00B24CGK77), but that is only because there is lots of information about this company around the internet. If I am looking at the F share of a thinly-traded and obscure security, it may be difficult to conclusively determine what the underlying security is, especially when the company in question has multiple share classes, preferred stock issues, exchange-traded warrants, or rights issues. Previously, I used FINRA's OTC Daily List to find the real underlying security, but not all F shares are on the list (probably because some of those F shares were created decades ago).

In other words, is there a central regulatory authority that registers F shares? If so, are the registration documents publicly available? If so, where can I obtain those documents? Note that I am not looking for third-party websites or resources. I am looking the official source of information.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.