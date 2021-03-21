0

We are in the process of buying our first home in UK with a price of less than 250K but I have on my name another 1/2 apartment in my country of origin (values at less than 40K) so technically we don't qualify as first time buyers Initially we were given by our solicitor a quote of 1,800 pounds for SDT and now he says this amount will be recalculated once we have a completion date set. I think, by the time we know the completion date it is a bit late to be hit with a (possibly dramatically) different amount to pay than what we were told in the first place.

Is this normal practice ?

