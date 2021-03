I want to find a way to save money until I reach a specific goal (amount) but not be able to withdraw them until then. Like saving for a trip.

I don't want a regular saving schedule (like $20 a week). I don't want minimum initial deposit.

What tool can I use? (banks seem to offer complicated options)

Or maybe there is a trustworthy app for that?

Or maybe cryptocurrency?

I need to know the name of it if a savings-vehicle like this exists.