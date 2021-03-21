0

I understand it can be done... I don't need to know that.

...But I don't understand the mechanism used to track and carry over the capital losses for future years...

I am entering my stock trades into the software and it is taking all of them without warning. Say, 30K in gains and 15K in losses. I am limited to deducting $3000 in losses, but I do not understand:

-Does the software want me to enter all of my losses for that year and its magic only deducts the eligible $3000?

-Am I only supposed to enter $3000 worth of losses?

-If I enter them all for the year, does the software track the remaining deductible value and enter them when I load up the previous year's taxes into the next year's filing?

-Am I supposed to track the losses myself forever?... and in future years, identify those shares?

I get a little confused, because when I start deleting bits of the 15K of losses, my tax goes up... That says to me that the number I owe, has taken into consideration the entire 15K of losses... I would think if that software was considering only the 3K deduction, it would keep my tax the same until I deleted 12K of losses?

I can't find anything anywhere about how to specifically execute this, only that "it is allowed"...

To be clear, I am entering the 2020 gains/losses now, and will be carrying over losses next year(and on)...

Anyone familiar?

Improve this question
0

Losses in 2020 fully offset gains in 2020. So if you have 30,000 in gains in 2020 and 15,000 in losses in 2020, the 15,000 in losses are fully deductible against the 30,000 in gains and you'll pay taxes on the 15,000 of net gains you realized. There will be no carryforward of losses into next year.

Carryforward of losses would come into play only if you had a net loss. So if you had 15,000 in gains and 30,000 in losses in 2020

  • 15,000 in losses fully offset all your gains so you have 0 in net gains
  • 3,000 in losses offset other earned income
  • 12,000 in losses carry forward to the next year where they can offset capital gains or up to 3,000 in earned income in those years
Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.