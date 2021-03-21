I've day-traded (in USA) actively during 2020, mostly short trades. Never kept positions overnight, so carried no positions into 2021 (and, similarly, no positions were carried from 2019 into 2020. The cash in the account at the beginning of the year was $300,000, and was about $400,000 at the end of the year. Thus, the actual gain was $400,000-$300,000=$100,000. But my accountant is telling me that the taxable gain, according to form 1099, is $130,000 instead. Explains this discrepancy by some wash-sale rules, but it all appears so absurd that I cannot believe. Shall I assume an error somewhere, or is it really possible that I can be taxed on more than what my actual capital gain was?