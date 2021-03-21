0

I have been reading up on Regulation SHO, and I have found some lists of stocks on the Regulation SHO "threshold list": SEC: Fails-to-Deliver Data, and OTC Markets: Reg SHO Data. However, I am unable to understand the implications for a stock to be listed on the threshold list.

From the point of view of a long-term buy-and-hold retail investor, is it bad for a stock to be on the Regulation SHO threshold list? If so, how? What is the significance of that list from the retail investor's point of view?

