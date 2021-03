A married person MAGI $170,000 year 2020 income. Spouse doesn’t work $0 income. Can this person open a personal Roth IRA? Or does this Roth IRA have to be owned jointly?

Also, is Roth IRA contribution limit based on last year taxes? So in 2021 this person can contribute $6000 even though 2021 year income maybe a million dollars. Is the limit contribution this year based on the MAGI last year?