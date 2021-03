I am trying to research Dividend on REITS and I was surprised to see vanguard has no dividend for its VNQ ETF. Is it the first time or may it be due to COVID?

Note: When I look at yahoo, I see, dates for dividend as (for March quarter):

March 10, 2020

Mar 28, 2019

Mar 26, 2018

So I was expecting it to be near 2nd week of March rather than 3rd or 4th week. Is there any standard (or rule) that ETF companies need to follow for dividends or it is arbitrary?