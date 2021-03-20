This is a U.S.-centric answer, but I believe the general principles hold true in Europe as well, since they're fundamental to modern banking systems around the world.

The money supply increases when a bank makes a loan because the bank is loaning money which may not even exist to begin with. How?

A bank's lending ability is based on its capital reserve holdings which it can extend to a multiple of that value. In other words, a bank may be able to make loans equal to 20 times its capital reserves, so for every real dollar in capital reserves it is able to "create" 20 more dollars of new loans, which then become part of the money supply. This is a very simple explanation, but it should do for the example.

M1 is the measure of all currency in circulation and includes what's in your checking account.

M2 includes savings accounts and money market accounts.

Then there's Money Zero Maturity (MZM) which is everything that can be readily liquidated to cash.

There used to be an M3 figure too, but it's no longer used.

For the sake of your question, a bank loan that uses the bank's leveraging ability would increase the M1 supply (ready cash) and also MZM, since M1 is incorporated into that overall total.