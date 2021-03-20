I would like to find out if I need to do my taxes as resident or non resident. I would really appreciate if anyone can take a look at my particular case and let me know their opinion, before I choose Turbotax vs Sprintax.

I am currently working as a teacher with a J1 visa since August 2019. Based on the dates of arrival to the USA, and taking the IRS Substantial Presence Test (https://www.irs.gov/individuals/international-taxpayers/substantial-presence-test ). Following these rules:

To meet this test, you must be physically present in the United States (U.S.) on at least: 31 days during the current year, and 183 days during the 3-year period that includes the current year and the 2 years immediately before that, counting: All the days you were present in the current year, and 1/3 of the days you were present in the first year before the current year, and 1/6 of the days you were present in the second year before the current year.

I met the requirements of both paragraphs. On the other hand, according to wikipedia:

Temporary presence in the United States as a teacher or trainee under a J visa or Q visa. It is possible to exclude at most three years out of any continuous period of six years. There are some other caveats to the use of this status as well.

If my understanding of this paragraph is correct, and bearing in mind that for the period 2014 to 2016 I was also working as a teacher with a J1 visa, assuming I filed my taxes as non-resident for at least 3 fiscal years of this period (2014-2020), my question is should I file as resident for 2020?

This paragraph can be also understood as you needed to be living in the US continually. In my case, I was back in my country (paying taxes in my own country) from 2017 to 2019.

I made an attempt doing my taxes with Sprintax, but if I fill all dates of my presence in the US from 2014 to 2020, I am not able to complete it since I am resident according to the platform.

I would appreciate if somebody could clarify. Thank you.

Alicia G.